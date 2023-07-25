Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 12,262 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,479,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after acquiring an additional 589,200 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 920,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,172,000 after acquiring an additional 44,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,561,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

United States Steel Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE X opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

