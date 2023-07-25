Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after buying an additional 460,388 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after buying an additional 617,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $226.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.84. The stock has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $227.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

