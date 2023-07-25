International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.