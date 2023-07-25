Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $22,060,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 251.4% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 257,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 102,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 0.77. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,061.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,107,963. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.