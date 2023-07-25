Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 14,375 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Earthstone Energy worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $7,206,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 766,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,150,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTE stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTE. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

