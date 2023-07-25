Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ImmunoGen worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

