Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $36,431,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.5 %

TSLA stock opened at $269.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

