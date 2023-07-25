Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 777 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Moelis & Company worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

