Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,337 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $456.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.97 and a 200 day moving average of $416.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $458.82.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

