Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 10,508 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

CMCSA opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

