Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.95% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 119,851 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUHY opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

