Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock Position Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Trex worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Trex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,917,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Trex Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.