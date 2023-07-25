M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of M/I Homes worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 13.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $6,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $436,371. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock worth $2,457,701. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $94.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.95.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.28. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

