Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 534 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Anika Therapeutics worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIK shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $370.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.16 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. Analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

