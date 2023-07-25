Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $727.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $739.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

