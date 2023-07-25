Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,629 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 988,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $5,420,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 747,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after acquiring an additional 599,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,068,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 253,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of INN opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

