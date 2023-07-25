Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Tenable worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.94.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable Price Performance

In other Tenable news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tenable news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,279.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,134 shares of company stock worth $1,046,423. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TENB opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.