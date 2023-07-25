Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Holdings Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Myriad Genetics worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

