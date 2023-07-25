Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,678 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,292.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,874 shares of company stock valued at $80,046 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $901.50 million, a PE ratio of 96.38 and a beta of 1.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

