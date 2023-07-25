Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,650 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Loop Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $107.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. On average, analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

