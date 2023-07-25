Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $557.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.