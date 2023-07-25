Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,774 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Uniti Group worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137,576 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,862,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,067,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,632,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 315,636 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Uniti Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

