Virtu Financial LLC Invests $331,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,336 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

NYSE:DKS opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.36 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

