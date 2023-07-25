Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,449 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of RGC Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RGC Resources Company Profile



RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

