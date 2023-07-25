Virtu Financial LLC Sells 58,223 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

