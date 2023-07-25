Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,499,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 337,122 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,971,000 after acquiring an additional 524,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ryanair by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,436,000 after acquiring an additional 246,276 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ryanair by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 439,740 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Down 9.0 %

RYAAY stock opened at $97.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.