Virtu Financial LLC Invests $339,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of YETI by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,673,000 after acquiring an additional 803,110 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 669,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $33,133,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YETI opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

