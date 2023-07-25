Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 33,637 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 985.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,062,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,563 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 916,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 727,769 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter worth $6,918,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 648,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 397,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 114,453 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JUGG stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

