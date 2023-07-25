Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HE opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

