Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Waters by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $286.97 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.51.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.09.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

