Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 17,205 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $61,723,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,129,000 after purchasing an additional 374,204 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 354,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after purchasing an additional 282,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 202,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

