Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Diodes worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,913,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diodes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,003,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,388,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $152,643.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jin Zhao sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

