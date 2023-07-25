Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 13,642 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,494 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.