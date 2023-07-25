Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,899 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUV stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

