Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases Shares of 67,083 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 67,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 92.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPO. TheStreet cut Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company.
Exponent stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.58.
Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.
Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.
