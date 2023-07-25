Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after acquiring an additional 721,154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after acquiring an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,809,000 after acquiring an additional 219,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

