Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,452 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay Trading Up 1.2 %

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.