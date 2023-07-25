Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 341 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 111.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 168,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wingstop Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $183.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.90. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

See Also

