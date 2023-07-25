Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,035 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,078,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,121,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,199,000 after buying an additional 401,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after acquiring an additional 375,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE PB opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

