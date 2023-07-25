Boston Beer (SAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. Boston Beer has set its FY23 guidance at $6.00-10.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.00-$10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAM opened at $306.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.75. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $422.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.69.

Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

