T-Mobile US (TMUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

