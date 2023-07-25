T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.46.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

