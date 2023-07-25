Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of First American Financial worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in First American Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Barclays decreased their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

First American Financial stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.52%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

