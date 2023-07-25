Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.70 Billion in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 116,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

MBIO stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by $0.79. Analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBIO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.