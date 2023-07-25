Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $15.81 Billion Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,811,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 726,367 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Amyris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,090,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 54,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Amyris by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Stock Performance

AMRS stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $373.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $0.65 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

Amyris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.