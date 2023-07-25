Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 831 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

