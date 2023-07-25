Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Up 0.8 %

Sysco stock opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $87.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

