AllianceBernstein (AB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AB opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.64%.

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 525,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 246,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $2,420,000. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

