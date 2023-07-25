Bancorp (TBBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Bancorp has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.60-$3.60 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 31.06%. On average, analysts expect Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Bancorp

TBBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bancorp news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,500 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $90,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,986.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $117,448. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 281,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,962,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Featured Articles

