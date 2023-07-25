InMode (INMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. InMode has set its FY23 guidance at $2.58 to $2.60 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. On average, analysts expect InMode to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

InMode Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ INMD opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.09. InMode has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $46.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of InMode

Several research analysts have commented on INMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of InMode by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,065,420 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of InMode by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

